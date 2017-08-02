I’m so excited to be working with my friends at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, New York this summer. The farm grows organic vegetables, fruit, flowers, and wheat and over the last few years I have loved experimenting with the different fruits and veggies that show up in the CSA box each week. This year, Amber Waves opened a beautiful new farm store, and to celebrate, I’ll be sharing recipes inspired by what’s in season and available at the farm all summer long. Wherever you live, I hope you’ll find inspiration to cook seasonally, eat locally, and explore delicious new ways eat your way through the summer!
If you’ve come across shishito peppers, it’s likely been on a restaurant menu. Over the last couple years they seem to be popping up everywhere, and for good reason. Pan-roasted, they’re the perfect salty bite to have with cocktails. If you haven’t heard of them, be on the lookout- they’re increasingly available at farmer’s markets and supermarkets – Trader Joe’s even carries them now. Shishitos are generally mild in heat, but the occasional pepper (1 out of 10, or so the legend goes) packs a punch- a spicy surprise for a few lucky guests.
While restaurants prepare shishitos with all kinds of dipping sauces and toppings, the peppers can get lost under all those flavors. I like to make them simply at home, with a tablespoon of toasted sesame oil, a big pinch of sea salt, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. They take all of ten minutes to cook and with only four ingredients, they’re one of the easiest ways to start your dinner with a simple, seasonal dish.
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Ingredients
- 1 pint shishito peppers (½ pound)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon coarse sea salt, plus more for serving
- juice of half a lime
DirectionsHeat a cast-iron skillet or stainless steel sauté pan over medium heat. In a medium bowl, toss the peppers with the sesame oil and kosher salt. When the pan is hot (a drop of water should sizzle when it hits the pan) add the peppers. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, until the peppers are blistered throughout. Off the heat, add the lime juice. Transfer the peppers to a serving bowl and sprinkle sea salt. Serve immediately.
*This recipe is easily doubled. Simple double the ingredients and cook the peppers in 1-pint batches.
Thank you for this post! I e seen these at Trader Joe’s as well as Sprout’s Farmers Market (a Market I frequent in Southern California). I love buying peppers and cooking with them, but was never quite sure what to do with the Shishito’s. I will surely give this a try. It may be on my appetizer table for Dinner Club next month when it’s my turn to host. I’m loving your blog, Lidey!
Nice recipe and thanks for sharing it with us 🙂
They look so tasty 😀
Yummy so delightful
The picture is making my mouth watery! I bet they taste good!
I love recipes that come from figuring out ways to use those seasonal and local produce finds!
